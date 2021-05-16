Xuez Hits One Day Volume of $63,796.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $112,106.63 and $63,796.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,039,227 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,793 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

