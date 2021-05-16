Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.12. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 46,518 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$94.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

