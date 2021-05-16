yAxis (YAXIS) Price Tops $20.48 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.48 or 0.00043751 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and $2.56 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00087840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00503128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00229453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004913 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.85 or 0.01166138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00040917 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

