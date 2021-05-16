YETI (NYSE:YETI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

