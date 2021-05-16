YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

