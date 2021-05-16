Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.38. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH opened at $93.47 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

