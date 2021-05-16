Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.51. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,864,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105,975. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

