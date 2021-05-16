Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $117.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.17 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $455.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 191,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,295. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

