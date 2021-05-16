Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 448,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.