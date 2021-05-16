Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $19,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $7,192,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

