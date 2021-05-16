Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

