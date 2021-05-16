Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

