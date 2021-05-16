Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 4,804,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

