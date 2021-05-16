Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 4,804,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
