Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post $68.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $303.72 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 204,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

