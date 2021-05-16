Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.72. 59,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,706. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

