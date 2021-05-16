Zacks: Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.61 EPS

Brokerages expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $163.39 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

