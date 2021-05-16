Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

