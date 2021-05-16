Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.95 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $146.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 157,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $355.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.16.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.