Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $146.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 157,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $355.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

