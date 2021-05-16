Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

