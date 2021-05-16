Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report sales of $11.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.52 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $89,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 110,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,431. The company has a market cap of $117.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.