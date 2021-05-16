Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

