Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.82. 1,071,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,333. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $216.95 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

