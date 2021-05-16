Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.42 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $688.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

Shares of COO traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $389.19. 242,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.42. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.