Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of $6.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of $6.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35. Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of $3.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $323.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.13. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $161.72 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

