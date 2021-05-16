Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

VREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

VREX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 125,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,488. The stock has a market cap of $940.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

