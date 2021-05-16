Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.26. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 65,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 102,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

