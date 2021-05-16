Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.44. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,935 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 236,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

