Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post sales of $33.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 27,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,429. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $352.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.