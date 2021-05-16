Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. Huntsman posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 1,925,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,360. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

