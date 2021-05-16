Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce sales of $161.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $165.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $645.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

