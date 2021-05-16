Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSGS. Macquarie raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.50.

MSGS opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $129,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

