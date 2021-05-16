Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

