Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

