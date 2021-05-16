Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

