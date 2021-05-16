Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

