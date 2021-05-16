Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to “Buy”

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $25.90 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

