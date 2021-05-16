Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to “Buy”

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

