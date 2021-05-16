Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

