Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to “Buy”

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

VYGR opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $172.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

