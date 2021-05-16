Zanite Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. Zanite Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ZNTEU stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTEU. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

