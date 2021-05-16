Zeepin Price Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $121,990.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00509160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00231322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.27 or 0.01155714 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

