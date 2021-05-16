Zilla Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,537.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $437,026.59 and approximately $1,537.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00088908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.76 or 0.01107908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

