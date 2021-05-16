Zloadr Trading Up 391.3% Over Last Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $56,770.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 391.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

