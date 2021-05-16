ZooKeeper 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $480,248.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $480,248.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 7,757,407 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.