zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €265.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €223.80 ($263.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €252.41 and a 200-day moving average of €196.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a 12 month low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 12 month high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

