Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,336 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,083,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.46.

SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

