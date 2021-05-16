Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,859 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 21,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 48.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 231,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,258,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 385,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.86 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

