Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 610 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 102.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $330.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.77 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day moving average of $323.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

