Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

