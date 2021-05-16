Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.55 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

